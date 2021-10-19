Advertisement

SEC releases preseason college basketball poll

Florida’s men’s team ranked seventh
Florida's Keyante Johnson and teammates look on during a pregame warm up for the Gators.
Florida's Keyante Johnson and teammates look on during a pregame warm up for the Gators.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after the Associated Press released their Preseason Top 25 poll for college basketball, the Southeastern Conference unveiled its rankings for the men’s and women’s teams.

To the surprise of no one who follows CBB, Kentucky claimed the top spot on for the men, while South Carolina was voted number one for the women for the second year in-a-row.

With the Wildcats already being the highest ranked SEC team in the national poll, at 10, it only made sense they’d be the number one team in the league.

Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Auburn rounded out the top 5 for the men, while Florida came in at seventh.

The rest of the women’s top five included Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Georgia.

The Gators were voted outside the top 10, finishing at number 12 - Just two spots away from the dead last.

Mike White will lead the men’s team tips off their season against Elon Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The women’s new interim head coach, Kelly Rae Finley, will watch her squad get their season started Friday, Nov. 5, in an exhibition game against Flagler College.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Steve Russell weighs in on some areas to fix the team’s performance.
Russell Report: Florida Gators will not make it to the SEC Championship game after their loss to LSU
Florida soccer huddle together at Dizney Stadium
Florida blanked 2-0 by Auburn
Florida volleyball players Lauren Forte and Thayer Hall prepare for a serve against Texas A&M...
Gators roll over Aggies in straight sets
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) scores a touchdown against Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam...
Richardson’s Herculean effort falls short; Florida loses shootout to LSU