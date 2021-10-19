SEC releases preseason college basketball poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after the Associated Press released their Preseason Top 25 poll for college basketball, the Southeastern Conference unveiled its rankings for the men’s and women’s teams.

To the surprise of no one who follows CBB, Kentucky claimed the top spot on for the men, while South Carolina was voted number one for the women for the second year in-a-row.

With the Wildcats already being the highest ranked SEC team in the national poll, at 10, it only made sense they’d be the number one team in the league.

Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Auburn rounded out the top 5 for the men, while Florida came in at seventh.

The rest of the women’s top five included Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Georgia.

The Gators were voted outside the top 10, finishing at number 12 - Just two spots away from the dead last.

Mike White will lead the men’s team tips off their season against Elon Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The women’s new interim head coach, Kelly Rae Finley, will watch her squad get their season started Friday, Nov. 5, in an exhibition game against Flagler College.

