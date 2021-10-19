ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of ShandsCair flight paramedic Wade Jones was brought back to Gainesville today.

A procession for Jones was held from Georgia back to North Central Florida after he died in a motorcycle crash in North Georgia on Saturday night.

Jones worked for ShandsCair starting in 1992 and became a flight paramedic in 1995.

He is survived by his two children, two grandchildren as well as his sister and a brother.

His nickname was “Iceman” because he brought calm in times of chaos.

He was 59 years old.

