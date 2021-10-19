ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of ShandsCair flight paramedic Wade Jones was brought back to Gainesville today.
A procession for Jones was held from Georgia back to North Central Florida after he died in a motorcycle crash in North Georgia on Saturday night.
Jones worked for ShandsCair starting in 1992 and became a flight paramedic in 1995.
He is survived by his two children, two grandchildren as well as his sister and a brother.
His nickname was “Iceman” because he brought calm in times of chaos.
He was 59 years old.
