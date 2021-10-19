Advertisement

ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of ShandsCair flight paramedic Wade Jones was brought back to Gainesville today.

A procession for Jones was held from Georgia back to North Central Florida after he died in a motorcycle crash in North Georgia on Saturday night.

Jones worked for ShandsCair starting in 1992 and became a flight paramedic in 1995.

He is survived by his two children, two grandchildren as well as his sister and a brother.

His nickname was “Iceman” because he brought calm in times of chaos.

He was 59 years old.

RELATED STORY: ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

