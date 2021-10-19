Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police arrested a man they say was selling meth and fentanyl in downtown Starke in public and in the middle of the day.

Officers say 24-year-old Ashton Wright was selling the drugs near the corner of Thompson Street and Call Street in downtown Starke.

After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford County, as well as Alachua and Putnam counties.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.