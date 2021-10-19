Advertisement

Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke

After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford County, as well as Alachua and Putnam counties.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police arrested a man they say was selling meth and fentanyl in downtown Starke in public and in the middle of the day.

Officers say 24-year-old Ashton Wright was selling the drugs near the corner of Thompson Street and Call Street in downtown Starke.

After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford County, as well as Alachua and Putnam counties.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Neal Dunn
Rep. Neal Dunn signs letter calling on the White House and CDC to consider natural immunity to COVID-19

Latest News

The council will now meet next Tuesday the 26th to further discuss appointing a new council...
Lake City council members delay swearing in of new council member
Food banks experience higher demand due to inflation
Food banks experience higher demand due to inflation
Marion County reaches record year for tourism
Marion County reaches record year for tourism
Survivors of abuse at Dozier School gather at the State Capitol to ask for compensation
Survivors of abuse at Dozier School gather at the State Capitol to ask for compensation