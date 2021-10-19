Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

An artful afternoon at the Appleton
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
“The Mountaintop:” Hippodrome features new play centered on Martin Luther King Jr.
“The Mountaintop:” Hippodrome features new play centered on Martin Luther King Jr.
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods