Trulieve continues to grow across the state, opening it’s 100th store

TALLAHASSEE/CAP NEWS Fla. (WCJB) - We were there for the first medical marijuana sale at Trulieve’s first store in the state’s capital.

Fast forward five years and the company is now celebrating the opening of it’s 100th store front in the same city where it all began.

Valda Coryat Chief Marketing Officer, Trulieve: “I think it exemplifies our future.”

Trulieve is by far the largest medical marijuana company in the state.

Soon as many as 19 additional competitors will have a chance to join the marketplace, but the company says that’s a good thing.

“I think it will make us all better. Right? It will be good for the industry and in the end, it will be great for our patients.”

Trulieve is also supporting a proposal that could turn customers into competitors.

“One of our core values for Trulieve is absolutely accessibility to all patients and with that we support home grow. "

Michael Minardi, the man behind the citizen initiative seeking to legalize home grow says the support of the cannabis industry makes good business sense.

Michael Minardi Regulate Florida: “Eventually they’ll be able to sell seeds and clones and sell to an adult use market.”

JS: “Trulieve has petitions available in all of its stores. So far, Sensible Florida says it’s already collected nearly 50,000 signatures.”

“At a minimum, we will hopefully have enough signatures for supreme court review by the end of November.”

The citizen initiative still has a long way to go.

Nearly 223,000 signatures are required just to get a review by the State Supreme Court, which has already blocked two previous legalization efforts from appearing on the ballot.

