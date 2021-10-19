UF researchers find one in three people struggle with their blood pressure

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A team of UF researchers says one in three people have issues with blood pressure.

The scientists studied data from nearly two million Americans.

They found about 38% of people are struggling to control their blood pressure.

The researchers say this information will help doctors better understand how their patients are doing.

