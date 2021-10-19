UF researchers find one in three people struggle with their blood pressure
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A team of UF researchers says one in three people have issues with blood pressure.
The scientists studied data from nearly two million Americans.
They found about 38% of people are struggling to control their blood pressure.
The researchers say this information will help doctors better understand how their patients are doing.
TRENDING STORY: CDC predicts severe flu season as COVID-19 cases decline
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.