UF School of Medicine’s Chair of Surgery named to the National Academy of Medicine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The chair of surgery at The University of Florida’s College of Medicine was named to the National Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Gilbert Upchurch was selected for the academy due to his contributions to the understanding of vascular disease and surgical care.

Upchurch joined the college in 2017 and serves on the UF Health Shands Hospital Board.

Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the medical field.

