“We’re just going to never actually do anything”: Three out of fifteen American Rescue Plan projects pass during a nearly split Gainesville City Commission vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A list of fifteen proposed projects to be passed using American Rescue Plan funds sent to the city of Gainesville was whittled down to just three during today’s Gainesville City Commission meeting.

The meeting, which ran over an hour longer than its two-hour time slot, started with back and forth from commissioners about where this list of proposed projects came from. On the list, the two items with the highest total dollar amount included the proposal to start a city-run broadband service, which would have used nearly $10 million of the over $30 million and energy rehabilitation of low/moderate-income homes which would have used $5 million. Neither of those items passed.

Potential projects that did pass were the ones that were pushed in the motion made by Commissioner David Arreola. The three items were over $200,000 to be used for utility debt forgiveness, $2.9 million to be used for housing stability and evection forgiveness and the largest total approved was $7 million for non-profit organizations.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe wanted the board to act quickly when it came to getting this funding out the door.

“I really hope that by the end of this meeting we can give some clear direction to staff as to how we move forward with most of this money so we can start helping people,” said Mayor Poe.

Vivian Filer is a community activist in East Gainesville who supported the city-run broadband proposal but mainly wanted to make sure people who need the assistance are the ones who get it.

“As we get these dollars into the city and use them I wasn’t them to affect the folks that have been the disadvantaged and the underserved,” said Filer.

The motion passed by a vote of four-to-two, with the two commissioners opposing the motion being Adrian Hayes-Santos and Reina Sacco. Hayes-Santos has pushed the broadband service for a while and was obviously displeased with the approved funding projects.

“We’re just going to never actually do anything,” said Hayes-Santos.

There will be another meeting to potentially discuss the other twelve items that were not approved. There has yet to be a date set for this meeting.

