Advertisement

YMCA to launch new Youth and Teen Center next fall

Kids ages 10 through 16 can learn new skills such as using basic hand tools and leadership or...
Kids ages 10 through 16 can learn new skills such as using basic hand tools and leadership or join a robotics league. The Youth and Teen Center expects to launch officially next fall.(WCJB)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida YMCA and other organizations are working on a new program to put an emphasis on community outreach in Gainesville. The new Youth and Teen Center is located at their facility on NW 34th Street.

Kids ages 10 through 16 can learn new skills such as using basic hand tools and leadership or join a robotics league. The Youth and Teen Center expects to launch officially next fall.

Angela Howard says transportation was difficult for some people so the YMCA will bring programs to them across town.

“It will be centers all across the city. And then ultimately beyond so the city will identify spaces in the communities in the neighborhood that teens can go to for the youth and teen center.”

The YMCA also is partnering with motivate u of North Central Florida, who will run the daily operations.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
“We’re just going to never actually do anything”: Three out of fifteen American Rescue Plan...
“We’re just going to never actually do anything”: Three out of fifteen American Rescue Plan projects pass during a nearly split Gainesville City Commission vote
Coffee shop opens at Ocala hospital, bringing light to dark times
Coffee shop opens at Ocala hospital, bringing light to dark times
Hiers-Baxley hosts annual fall decorating contest