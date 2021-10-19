YMCA to launch new Youth and Teen Center next fall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida YMCA and other organizations are working on a new program to put an emphasis on community outreach in Gainesville. The new Youth and Teen Center is located at their facility on NW 34th Street.

Kids ages 10 through 16 can learn new skills such as using basic hand tools and leadership or join a robotics league. The Youth and Teen Center expects to launch officially next fall.

Angela Howard says transportation was difficult for some people so the YMCA will bring programs to them across town.

“It will be centers all across the city. And then ultimately beyond so the city will identify spaces in the communities in the neighborhood that teens can go to for the youth and teen center.”

The YMCA also is partnering with motivate u of North Central Florida, who will run the daily operations.

