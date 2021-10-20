Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash

Latest News

LIVE: Biden infrastructure, 'Build Back Better' remarks in Pennsylvania
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the arrival of Colombia's President Iván...
Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic
In anticipation of a yes vote, the White House is unveiling its plan to get shots in kid's...
White House announces vaccine rollouts for kids
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Suspected human remains found at site of Florida search, reports say