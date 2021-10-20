Alachua County Public Schools organizes job fair to fill vacant positions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will host a job fair.

They are looking to fill many positions including bus drivers, teacher’s assistants, foodservice, after-school leaders, and more.

Positions are available for any experience and skill level, so all applications are encouraged.

The job fair will be from 4 p.m. until 5:30 pm at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-purpose Center.

