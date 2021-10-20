Advertisement

Alachua County School Board votes to redraw board member’s district boundaries

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board voted tonight to move forward with redrawing board member’s district boundaries.

This comes as the board is reviewing 2020 census data.

School board members considered two different options and voted to move forward with option 2.

Board members said it will create more diverse voting districts.

“I do favor option 2 as I said. The reason being is I like the slices in the sense that it’s familiar with the county, but each member would represent an area of the county that is in the city limits, as well as extending out to the rural areas,” said Tina Certain, Alachua County School Board Member.

The school board voted unanimously to move forward with this option.

The final reading will take place in December.

