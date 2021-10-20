Alachua County Sheriff rejects agreement with union

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiations have stalled between the union representing sheriff’s deputies at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff.

The North-Central Florida chapter of the Police Benevolent Association released a letter reading Sheriff Clovis Watson rescinded all agreed-upon articles. A ratification vote scheduled for Thursday is now canceled.

In a letter, the PBA chapter president Joseph Branaman said he was told that the ratification vote was not held in what the sheriff considered a timely manner and the sheriff thought that was disrespectful.

“It is our expectation that Sheriff Watson recognizes the service and contributions of his hard-working employees and will resume bargaining in good faith,” said Branaman. “We urge him to put the interests of the men and women who proudly serve our county, by putting themselves in harm’s way every day, first. I am confident that we can work together to reach an agreement.”

In a statement, Watson told us he is comfortable that they will quote “come to a positive resolution that members and the administration can agree upon.”

Letter sent to PBA union after articles were rejected (WCJB)

