Bat Fest returns to Lubee Bat Conservancy featuring new Education Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The worlds largest bats are one of the many things you can see at Lubee Bat Conservancy’s 17th annual Bat Fest happening this Saturday. 165 bats of 13 different species will be hanging out for the event featuring 60 vendors and a brand new education center.

Director Brian Pope is looking forward to inviting people out to learn more about the unique species.

“Bats are some of the most important animals so we want people to understand their uniqueness,” said Pope. “We’re going to have signs, displays, and interactives. People are going to be able to learn all about bats and Lubee and we’re going to have one whole area dedicated to how strange and unique and why they look that way.”

It’s all about getting a new perspective and learning how these little creatures with cute faces play a big role in our environment along with how bat fest plays a big role in funding Lubee’s conservation projects.

“For 32 years we’ve been right here in Gainesville and we have projects in alachua county and North Central Florida and all over the world. Learn about what we do but also how people can make a difference,” said Pope.

The event, taking place from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, will also feature live music, a beer garden with 10 breweries, and a kids zone with bounce houses and crafts.

