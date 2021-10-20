Breast exam simulator created by Gainesville researchers to be used around the world

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The MammaCare Foundation in Gainesville developed a breast exam simulator that’s going worldwide.

The Sanford World Clinic is using this simulator to bring early cancer detection to more countries.

The user learns different techniques, like how to use different levels of pressure to detect lumps, as they go through the modules.

Mark Goldstein, a senior researcher on this project, said every woman could benefit from this simulation.

“So that women know and can be trained themselves at home what they’re feeling for, because the breast should not contain the things that are inside of this,” said Goldstein.

He was referring to the artificial lumps in the breast models. Each model has different kinds of tumors in different spots.

He said while the simulator guides the user through the types of tumors to be aware of, it also is meant to decrease false positives.

“We teach discrimination between normal tissue which is built in all the normal fibers, connective tissues, milk ducts, have feelings, but cancers are different.”

Goldstein said without advanced technology, creating this simulator with his team wouldn’t be possible.

“There’s great meaning when you understand that what you build actually saves lives,” said Zachary DeLand, the Chief Operating Officer of MammaCare.

“To see it in Ghana with he help of Sanford World Clinics, it’s just exciting,” he said.

