City of Ocala to pay nearly $80 million to common fund as court deemed fire service fee unconstitutional

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala has 56 days to deposit nearly $80 million into a common fund.

Since February of 2010, the city collected the money for their fire service fee.

After a court ruling that the fee was unconstitutional, the city now has to put that money back into a common fund, but over the years the city spent the money.

The director of finance said the city is looking into three different options on how to move the money into the common fund.

“Looking at a loan for the total amount either a 15 or 20 year loan for up to 80 million dollars,” said Emory Roberts, the Director of Finance for the City of Ocala.

Roberts said the city may also do it internally using loans or unrestricted funds.

He said another option is to pay as they go.

“So we can pay as the claimants claim their refund and we would pay a third party to process that. So if they have 1 million dollars in payments going out we would wire 1 million dollars from them to make the payments to the claimants,” he said.

Roberts said it’s likely a decision is made in the next 4 to 6 weeks, but it’s up to the city attorney and the judge.

