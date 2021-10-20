Driver crashes into state trooper after running red light in Waldo Road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was T-boned by a car that ran a red light.

State troopers say the officer was heading east on NE 39th Ave. and was crossing the intersection at Waldo Rd. Simultaneously, another car heading west tried making a left turn against a red light, successively colliding into the trooper’s side.

Both the trooper and driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

