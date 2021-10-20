Advertisement

Driver crashes into state trooper after running red light in Waldo Road

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was T-boned by a car that ran a red light.

State troopers say the officer was heading east on NE 39th Ave. and was crossing the intersection at Waldo Rd. Simultaneously, another car heading west tried making a left turn against a red light, successively colliding into the trooper’s side.

Both the trooper and driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

