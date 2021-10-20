FHP trooper was injured after his vehicle was t-boned

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida highway patrol trooper’s vehicle was t-boned today by a car that ran a red light.

State troopers say the trooper was heading east on Northeast 39th Avenue and was going through the intersection at Waldo road. Another car heading west on 39th tried making a left turn against a red light. The trooper then crashed into the turning car.

Both the trooper and driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

