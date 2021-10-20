Advertisement

FHP trooper was injured after his vehicle was t-boned

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida highway patrol trooper’s vehicle was t-boned today by a car that ran a red light.

State troopers say the trooper was heading east on Northeast 39th Avenue and was going through the intersection at Waldo road. Another car heading west on 39th tried making a left turn against a red light. The trooper then crashed into the turning car.

Both the trooper and driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

