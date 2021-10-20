Advertisement

Five Marion County Public Schools students honored as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five Marion County high schoolers made the cut as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship.

Only about 16,000 nationwide qualify to this stage, and Marion County’s semifinalists come from three different schools.

Three out of the five students are Vanguard High School students: Diego Carascosa, Colin McLaughlin, and Rushi Patel.

Meanwhile, Forest High School and West Port High School each have one representative: Sarah McGinley and Casiel Smith, respectively.

In February, the Marion County semifinalists will find out whether they are nominated to the finalists’ round.

The National Merit Scholarship Program will award $30 million in college scholarships to 7500 students.

