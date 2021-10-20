Gainesville police hosting gun buyback to curb gun violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is holding a gun buy-back program at the end of the month.

The buyback will be held Saturday, October 30 at Mount Moriah Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers will be collecting revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles.

The department is offering Visa gift cards in exchange.

The buyback was part of Gainesville police chief Tony Jones’ overall plan to try to reduce rising gun violence in the city.

RELATED STORY: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.