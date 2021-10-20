Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say she fraudulently charged thousands of dollars to her dead boyfriend’s bank account.

48-year-old Stephanie Flowers was booked into jail Tuesday on larceny and fraud charges after the dead boyfriend’s mother reported the activity on the bank account.

Deputies say Flowers charged more than $8,700 to the account after his death.

