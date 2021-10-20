Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say she fraudulently charged thousands of dollars to her dead boyfriend’s bank account.

48-year-old Stephanie Flowers was booked into jail Tuesday on larceny and fraud charges after the dead boyfriend’s mother reported the activity on the bank account.

Deputies say Flowers charged more than $8,700 to the account after his death.

