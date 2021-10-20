Horse Capital features multiple Grand Prix winner from Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A nationally recognized equestrian Grand Prix winner lives in Marion County.

Hear more about Aaron Vale’s story in this week’s episode of Horse Capital TV.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights the all-breed world finals

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.