Lake City hosts Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area’s annual meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida CISMA will have its annual meeting in Lake City.

The meeting will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Alligator Lake.

The discussion will be about exotic invasive plants and what we can do about them. There will be presentations on how to spot these invasive plants and how to reduce their spread.

CISMA invites the public to join and stay after for a hike to see these invasive, exotic plants.

To register for the event, visit this website.

