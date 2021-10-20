Advertisement

Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss

Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on the Alachua County woman accused of stabbing her boss in January of last year. She is sentenced to 25-years in prison.

40-year-old Linda Williams was found guilty last month of attempted first-degree murder after she stabbed her boss at Scriggs Carmichael and Wershow law office.

She is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve permit for new mobile home
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve p
Alachua County School Board votes to redraw board member’s district boundaries
Alachua County School Board votes to redraw board member’s district boundaries
City of Ocala to pay nearly $80 million over fire service fee
City of Ocala to pay nearly $80 million over fire service fee