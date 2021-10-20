Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on the Alachua County woman accused of stabbing her boss in January of last year. She is sentenced to 25-years in prison.

40-year-old Linda Williams was found guilty last month of attempted first-degree murder after she stabbed her boss at Scriggs Carmichael and Wershow law office.

She is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.