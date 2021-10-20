Marion County lane closures scheduled as Miller Pipeline builds sanitary sewer connection

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Marion County can expect temporary lane closures on SW 60th Ave. between the intersections of SW 31st St. and SW 20th St.

Miller Pipeline will be constructing a sanitary sewer connection. There will be barricades and signs to direct traffic; drivers should expect delays.

