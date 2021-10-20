Owner of The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City files for bankruptcy in Delaware

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The owner of a senior citizen care facility in Lake City is filing for bankruptcy.

A subsidiary of Gulf Coast Health care, which owns The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware last Thursday.

The company listed between $10 and $50 million in assets versus $100 to $500 million in debts.

The Lake City facility opened a little more than two years ago and contains room for 113 beds.

