Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children

By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother and father died, and their eight children were injured in a buggy crash on Route 45 Sunday.

According to WWBT, Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene of the crash on Oct. 17. Her husband, John Esh, 39, died from his injuries Monday at VCU Medical Center.

Their eight children, who range in age 9 months to 16 years old, were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police say two of the children have since been released.

The driver of the Toyota that hit the buggy was not injured.

Sgt. Eric King of Virginia State Police Area 19 said there’s no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash, adding the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.

“They’re traveling between five and eight miles per hour, and you’re going to encounter them really quick. And so, it’s very important that you not be distracted,” King told WWBT.

Troopers said the buggy had the required “Slow Moving Vehicle” triangle placard and working headlights and taillights.

Officials issued a warning to drivers to be mindful that more buggies will be on the roads as family members come in town for the funeral. They expect around 400 people to travel through the area this week.

Amish buggies are legal on Virginia highways and becoming more common across Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Halifax counties as the communities continue to grow.

