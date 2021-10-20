Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades

Latest News

The mandate affecting the nation’s largest police department and more than 100,000 other Big...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
Wildlife Wednesday: Honey bees
Wildlife Wednesday: Honey bees