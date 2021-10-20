Remembering Police Chief Greg Graham one year after his death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a year since the Ocala Police Department lost it’s chief, but for those who knew Greg Graham his name and legacy lives on.

It’s been a tough year adapting to a life without Chief Graham. He positively impacted so many people, Angie Clifton said.

That’s why the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation was born.

“We set up a $50,000 dollar endowment that will be something that we’re going to add to every year. We also did a scholarship to Central Florida Community College. That’ll be an annual event and then we did two fire college sponsorships,” Clifton said, “We also gave a $20,000 dollar check to the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County. We know how important they were to Greg and his family.”

With that donation, the Boys and Girls Club could serve 450 children.

“He was passionate about our mission in prevention and doing what we could to be good role models for our kids and giving them a safe place to be,” Marion County Boys and Girls Club CEO, April Savarese said.

Chief Mike Balken remembers his mentor every day.

“It’s been a challenging year. Greg’s death shook the agency to it’s core,” he said.

His name and legacy is not going to be forgotten. It’s a sentiment Balken said is with him always.

“I miss him. He was a great leader. He was a good friend, an incredible mentor and quite frankly a great Chief of Police and I hope I’m doing him justice,” Balken said.

Balken added that he’ll reminisce by looking over items graham left behind in the office on Monday.

