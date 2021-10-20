Advertisement

Report: Facebook planning to change its company name

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new name change could be coming for Facebook’s company name, as it seeks to be known for more than social media.

According to the tech news site The Verge, Facebook, which also owns products like Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, plans to announce a new name next week.

The report states the move would likely keep the Facebook name for the app itself, repositioning it as one of many things the company provides.

The company previously announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build its “metaverse” - a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually.

The reported rebranding comes as Facebook faces criticism from regulators around the world over its business practices.

A company spokesperson said they are not commenting on the report, calling it “rumor or speculation.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones’ body brought back to Gainesville after fatal crash in Georgia
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
Kyndal Nipper, of Midland, Ga., who suffered a stillbirth after becoming ill with COVID-19 in...
COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine
FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the arrival of Colombia's President Iván...
Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout
A vehicle passes beneath state Route 37, in Cranston, R.I., early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021....
Graves of some who died at Rhode Island institutions lie under highway