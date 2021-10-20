Santa Fe College organizes adjunct professor recruitment fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is hosting a recruitment fair for adjunct professors.

There will be three informational sessions for potential part-time adjunct professors: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.

Participants will learn the benefits and opportunities available at the college as well as the qualifications needed to teach at Santa Fe.

Anyone joining is asked to bring a copy of their resume and transcripts. Registration is required.

For further directions and information on registration, click here.

