Some Belleview residents and city commissioners have concerns about the number of days of trash pickup

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Belleview are involved in a lot of trash talk. Specifically, over how times a week garbage should be picked up and over loose trash bags left in or near the curb.

The city has changed their garbage service to mechanical instead of men on the back of trucks a few years back.

“Before you used to be able to put trash out, people put their bags if it was in a pail or not. They would back up the truck they grab the bags they threw them right into the truck. It wasn’t you must put it in the trash pail we’re not going to pick up your trash,” said resident Anthony Rangatsis.

City commissioners had concerns with people leaving their trash and trash bins out in their front yards or in the street and also the smell of their garbage.

Some called for trash to be picked up twice a week but officials decided to stick with one day a week. Jason Waldron said no matter the costs he agrees with two days would be better.

“Two days whatever it costs will be worth it because it’s just more trash going to where it needs to go versus sitting on the sides of roads or people’s houses and animals and whatever getting into it.”

Rangatsis said he has a solution to the problem.

“I think they should send out letters to homeowners and ask them hey, how many people live in the house and how many times do you want your garbage picked up?”

City commissioners said they’ll be watching the issue and maybe have an ordinance in place to stop the problem.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.