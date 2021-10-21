Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Chicago Tribune reports the two male officers were transferred early Thursday from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve permit for new mobile home
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if...
ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Children's book illustrator Jerry Pinkney poses in front of two of his illustrations Tuesday,...
Jerry Pinkney, award-winning illustrator, dies at 81
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Memorial service in honor of Colin Powell set for Nov. 5
The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee is meeting formally to discuss booster doses for Moderna...
CDC to vote on COVID boosters