ACPS mask ban to be heard before a judge Thursday morning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the Alachua County school board’s challenge to a state rule banning facemask mandates will be heard before an administrative law judge on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday the judge refused to dismiss the case, as requested by the state department of health. Alachua County and five other school districts failed in a previous attempt to overturn the state order when the health department made changes to the rule.

They then re-filed their lawsuit to address the new rule.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.