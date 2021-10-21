Advertisement

ACPS mask ban to be heard before a judge Thursday morning

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the Alachua County school board’s challenge to a state rule banning facemask mandates will be heard before an administrative law judge on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday the judge refused to dismiss the case, as requested by the state department of health. Alachua County and five other school districts failed in a previous attempt to overturn the state order when the health department made changes to the rule.

They then re-filed their lawsuit to address the new rule.

