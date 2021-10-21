Alachua County Labor Coalition holding a protest against the Collier Companies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Labor Coalition will protest in front of the Collier Companies offices.

The ACLC says they are protesting Collier’s illegal discrimination against residents.

The protest will take place today, October 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Through discussion with many tenants, they discovered Collier is not accepting legal housing vouchers and denying the use of ERAP funds.

Members of the ACLC and some tenants will protest against housing conditions, treatment by landlords, and lack of affordability.

