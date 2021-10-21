Alachua County pets: Acorn, Seamus and Cedric

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Acorn.

Acorn is a 2-year-old American Staff who weighs about 40 pounds.

He is pretty low energy and can be shy at first, so he needs an understanding owner.

He loves to cuddle and play with chew toys.

Next, we have Seamus and Cedric.

They are 10-week-old domestic shorthair kittens.

These guys know how to have fun!

They are always ready for a game of quidditch and earn more points for their house.

Come meet this cute duo today!

The shelter is having a Harry Potter adoption event this weekend.

And all adoption fees are waived.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Aside from the adoption event on Saturday, dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older, and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit animalservices@Marionfl.org.

