Advertisement

Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial

FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak Thursday during the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The memorial to the civil rights leader features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of him, along with 14 quotes from King.

The memorial was the first to honor a Black person on the National Mall, and it located at 1964 Independence Ave., in recognition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Park Service states on its website.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, served as a theme of the design and is featured at the memorial.

Its official dedication date is Aug. 28, 2011, the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in, but the ceremony was postponed to October that year for Hurricane Irene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve permit for new mobile home
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle...
Report: US must do more as worsening climate fuels migration
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller
Newberry’s Opioid Task Force to host kickoff event
Newberry’s Opioid Task Force to host kickoff event
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags