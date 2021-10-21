Advertisement

BREAKING: MCSO searches for missing one-year-old boy

Missing one-year-old Julius Urueta
Missing one-year-old Julius Urueta(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Julius Urueta, 1, over concerns for his safety.

A custody order was issued by the courts. He is believed to be in the custody of Samantha Nolan and Jonathan Urueta.

Julius was last seen in Marion County on Tuesday and maybe en route to Peoria, Illinois in a white passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve permit for new mobile home
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if...
ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Where to drop off unwanted medication in your area
CLIFTON BLISS
Police arrest a Marion County man for shooting his neighbor after threatening the neighbor’s cat
CLIFTON BLISS
Police arrest a Marion County man for shooting his neighbor after threatening the neighbor’s cat
LEROY SIMMONS
GPD: A 35-year-old man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a minor