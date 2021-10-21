BREAKING: MCSO searches for missing one-year-old boy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Julius Urueta, 1, over concerns for his safety.

A custody order was issued by the courts. He is believed to be in the custody of Samantha Nolan and Jonathan Urueta.

Julius was last seen in Marion County on Tuesday and maybe en route to Peoria, Illinois in a white passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

