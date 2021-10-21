Cade Museum hosts annual Wine to Water Awards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Award, formerly known as the Wine to Water awards took place.

The event at the Cade Museum honored those who made efforts to improve water quality in North Florida.

All proceeds from the event go to the downtown Gainesville rotary water projects.

The event is named after diver and underwater cinematographer Wes Skiles of Alachua County, who died while on a dive in 2010.

He was named Explorer of the Year in 2011 by National Geographic.

Skiles’s family continues to live in High Springs.

