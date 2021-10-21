Columbia County Report: Lake City council candidate sues city and Chamber of Commerce appoints new Executive Director

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A candidate for Lake City city council is calling out council members for the way they decided to fill the vacated District 14 seat and she’s doing it with a lawsuit.

“So without voting for it, they decided they would proceed with ranking,” said Candidate, Befaithful Coker. She’s one of four who were interviewed in council members’ October 13 meeting before they decided on Stephen Douglas. Coker said the ranking process council members used to judge candidates is a violation of sunshine law since citizens couldn’t see how each council member ranked candidates. Douglas earned 12 points, Coker and Abbie Chasteen each earned 9 points and Ricky Jernigan earned 10.

“It is totally, totally chaotic and without some legal advice providing some understanding of where we are and where we need to be to make sure that Councilman Greene’s vacated seat is done so and the citizens of District 14 continue to have a voice,” added Coker. “I’m at a lost.”

TV 20 contacted Douglas for comment with no response. Mayor Witt refused to interview, forwarding our request to the city attorney’s office for a statement.

From member to new Executive Director, Joey O’Hern is now leading the Lake City-Columbia County chamber of commerce. He joined the chamber first as a member himself before starting in marketing Feb. 2020.

“We want to get back to knowing our membership,” said O’Hern. “Obviously, 2020 was a weird year. This year was a year of transition, you know, changing over executive directors but knowing our membership, getting to know them and of course, growing that membership. It only works if everybody is on board.”

O’hern’s first chamber event as executive director is at the Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine festival.

Kids feeding kids in Columbia County is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive asking residents to donate food for 100 needy families. The organization asks for Thanksgiving food items like turkey, pumpkin pie and stuffing as well as direct monetary donations.

The drop-off location is off of US Highway 441 in Lake City across from Columbia high school.

