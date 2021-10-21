Columbia County Tourism Development Council holds open forum for new park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourism Development Council is inviting the community to an open forum to discuss a new park.

The council is asking for ideas on what to put into the Columbia County Regional Park.

This is a new 500-acre park located along Northwest Bascom Norris Drive and US-Highway 41 in Lake City.

The property was acquired in early 2020.

They will cover topics including visual and aesthetic preferences through a survey.

The meeting will be from 11 a.m. until noon at the Columbia County School Board administrative complex.

