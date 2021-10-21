Columbia County Tourism Development Council holds open forum for new park
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourism Development Council is inviting the community to an open forum to discuss a new park.
The council is asking for ideas on what to put into the Columbia County Regional Park.
This is a new 500-acre park located along Northwest Bascom Norris Drive and US-Highway 41 in Lake City.
The property was acquired in early 2020.
They will cover topics including visual and aesthetic preferences through a survey.
The meeting will be from 11 a.m. until noon at the Columbia County School Board administrative complex.
