Florida sweeps Alabama for seventh conference win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The no. 23 ranked Florida volleyball team defeated Alabama in straight sets Wednesday night to collect their seventh Southeastern Conference victory of the season.

Even Thayer Hall was the only Gators player with double-digit kills, five other teammates registered at least one kill. T’ara Caesar posted six kills, three blocks, and one ace. Caesar’s lone ace clinched the opening set for Florida, 25-17.

Merritt Beason and Bre Kelly combined for 13 kills, with Kelly hitting a career-high five kills and six blocks.

Florida moved to 48-0 all-time against Alabama under Mary Wise, but is now 50 against the Crimson Tide in program history.

The Gators play next on the road against Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.