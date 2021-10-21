Gainesville charity hosting food distribution
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charity in Gainesville is hosting a food distribution.
Food will be given out by Women Working with Women on October 23 starting at 10 a.m.
The drive-thru event is near the Gainesville Regional Airport on NE Waldo Rd.
Volunteers are needed.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.