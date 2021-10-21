Gainesville charity hosting food distribution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charity in Gainesville is hosting a food distribution.

Food will be given out by Women Working with Women on October 23 starting at 10 a.m.

The drive-thru event is near the Gainesville Regional Airport on NE Waldo Rd.

Volunteers are needed.

