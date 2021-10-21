Advertisement

GPD: A 35-year-old man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a minor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man they say picked up an underage girl at a gas station then sexually abused her.   

Leroy Simmons, 35, was booked into jail Wednesday after officers say the victim identified him.  

According to GPD, Simmons can be seen on security camera footage from a gas station on Main Street.

 In the video, officers say he picks up a girl who appears to be around 12 years old.  

Police say he took her to his home to sexually abuse her.  

He faces a sexual assault charge.  He is being held on a $750,000 bond.  

