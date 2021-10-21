Advertisement

Home sales numbers slowing down in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Home sales numbers in North Central Florida increased again in September, despite totals for the state dipping into the red for the first time since the start of summer.

In the Gainesville market, sales increased from September of last year by roughly 4%.

The median sales price was $315,000, which is a 14.5% increase over September 2020.

In the Ocala market, sales increased by roughly 12%.

The median sales price was $249,000, which is a 35% increase.

Owner of Rainbow Springs Realty Group Keith Caton says people are taking a little more time to make decisions, but “instead of something selling in 20 minutes it may take 20 days now. People are a little more considered, studied their own information. Look around a little more, but the market it still hot, inventory is low, and prices are up.”

Across the state the number of homes sold actually fell by 1.3%.

