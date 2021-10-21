How issues in the supply chain stole Christmas, NCFL business owners under pressure to meet demand

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Empty shelves are making their way back into stores. Supply chain issues are here in north central Florida.

For weeks, bottlenecks at the country’s piers and a truck driver shortage have caused significant issues in the supply chain.

Americans have money in their pockets, and they are spending it.

“Fundamentally, what we have here is a demand issue,” U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo told reporters earlier this week.

Mike Gibbs owns Gibbs Christmas Tree Farm in Citra, with his wife Brenda.

They planted the first seeds at their farm in 1996.

“Yeah, the last couple of years, business has picked up. They like to get the real trees and they like the experience of coming out and cutting their own tree,” Gibbs said.

It picked up so much that last year the family doubled the amount of trees they normally sell.

“It was more than we expected. We sold I would say too many trees out of our field, so this year I have to close a field off,” he said.

He’s also bringing in extra Fraser Firs from North Carolina.

“This year, the way I keep hearing things going, I have a feeling I’m going to be open maybe the first to two to three weeks and then I won’t have anything left after that so,” Gibbs said.

If you’re able to get your hands on a tree this year, your next challenge will be getting presents under that pine.

John Wineberger owns Up In The Attic Toys in Ocala.

“We carry a large variety of toys from the 70′s, 80′s 90′s and again modern toys,” Wineberger said.

He ordered inventory in Sept. to sell during the Christmas season and his shipment is not yet in.

“Without the product, we don’t know what kind of Christmas it’s going to be for people shopping here,” Wineberger added.

A Christmas he is trying to prepare for as his toys could sit at the pier.

“I’m finding things that I know are going to be wanted around Christmas time and I’m not putting them out right now because I know with the supply chain issue, I’m watching the news and I’m paying attention, and I realize hey, let’s put this stuff to the back that way we can have it out for Christmas when people are coming in,” he said.

