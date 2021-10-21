National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Where to drop off unwanted medication in your area

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications on Saturday, October 23.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day where people can get rid of old, unused medications that too often become a “gateway to addiction.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

There are more than 4,000 drop-off locations, including locations in our local area.

North Florida Regional Medical Center is participating in HCA Healthcare’s 3rd Annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid drop-off in alignment with the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

People can drop off unwanted prescription drugs at the NFRMC’s main entrance at 6500 West Newberry Road in Gainesville.

Accepted items include but are not limited to Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid), and Oxymorphone (Opana).

Items not accepted include needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, and liquids.

For more information, click here or call (833)582-1970.

The Putnam Community Medical Center is also participating in “Crush the Crisis” at 611 Zeagler Drive in Palatka.

Palatka Police Department officials will be collecting tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid), Oxymorphone (Opana), and other medications.

Needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, or liquids will not be accepted.

The Lake City Police Department is offering the opportunity to voluntarily drop off expired, unused medications.

Officials will be collecting the unwanted drugs as a part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the department lobby at 225 NW Main Blvd #102.

Items that will not be accepted include needles, inhalers, and compressed air canisters.

For any questions, contact Phil Dorris, Evidence Technician, at (386)758-5413 or dorrisP@lcfla.com.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be participating in the event.

Deputies will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs at both the Sheriff’s Office District 2 office and the Cheek and Scott Pharmacy at 4785 W US Hwy 90, Lake City.

