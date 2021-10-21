Advertisement

Newberry’s Opioid Task Force to host kickoff event

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Following their motto From silence to solutions, Newberry’s Opioid Task Force will host a kick off event this Saturday.

With hopes of bringing awareness and preventing opioid abuse, the free event will feature speakers and other resources for those in need. After learning Alachua County has the 2nd highest opioid addiction in the state of Florida in 2018, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe said he hopes this event will help lift the community up.

“This is a crisis that affects everyone it affects everybody. It athletes, kids studying for the SATS and there’s no stigma here,” said Marlowe. “It’s something we need to talk to each other about. Nobody has to be ashamed nobody has to feel alone. We are here for you.”

RELATED STORY: Gainesville police hosting gun buyback to curb gun violence

Food, raffle items, bounce houses and more can also be found at the family friendly event set for 1 to 3 pm on Saturday. For more information on the task force CLICK HERE.

Newberry’s Opioid Task Force to host kickoff event
Newberry’s Opioid Task Force to host kickoff event(WCJB)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve permit for new mobile home
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Columbia County tourism council hosting open forum to discuss new park
Columbia County Tourism Development Council holds open forum for new park
Cade Museum hosts annual Wine to Water awards
Cade Museum hosts annual Wine to Water Awards
Gainesville charity hosting food distribution
Gainesville charity hosting food distribution