NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Following their motto From silence to solutions, Newberry’s Opioid Task Force will host a kick off event this Saturday.

With hopes of bringing awareness and preventing opioid abuse, the free event will feature speakers and other resources for those in need. After learning Alachua County has the 2nd highest opioid addiction in the state of Florida in 2018, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe said he hopes this event will help lift the community up.

“This is a crisis that affects everyone it affects everybody. It athletes, kids studying for the SATS and there’s no stigma here,” said Marlowe. “It’s something we need to talk to each other about. Nobody has to be ashamed nobody has to feel alone. We are here for you.”

Food, raffle items, bounce houses and more can also be found at the family friendly event set for 1 to 3 pm on Saturday. For more information on the task force CLICK HERE.

Newberry’s Opioid Task Force to host kickoff event (WCJB)

