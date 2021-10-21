Police arrest a Marion County man for shooting his neighbor after threatening the neighbor’s cat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars on a homicide charge after a shooting late Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say Clifton Bliss, 58, killed his neighbor James Taylor, 41.

The shooting happened on Southeast 258th Road near Umatilla.

Deputies say Bliss got angry and grabbed a gun when Taylor’s cat came onto his property.

They say Bliss threatened to shoot the animal but ended up shooting the owner instead.

