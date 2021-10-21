Advertisement

Police arrest a Marion County man for shooting his neighbor after threatening the neighbor’s cat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars on a homicide charge after a shooting late Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say Clifton Bliss, 58, killed his neighbor James Taylor, 41.  

The shooting happened on Southeast 258th Road near Umatilla.   

 Deputies say Bliss got angry and grabbed a gun when Taylor’s cat came onto his property.

 They say Bliss threatened to shoot the animal but ended up shooting the owner instead.   

TRENDING STORY: GPD: A 35-year-old man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve permit for new mobile home
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if...
ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

CLIFTON BLISS
Police arrest a Marion County man for shooting his neighbor after threatening the neighbor’s cat
LEROY SIMMONS
GPD: A 35-year-old man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a minor
LEROY SIMMONS
GPD: A 35-year-old man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a minor
Two teens are recovering after a shooting at Deer Run Apartments in Ocala
Two teens are recovering after a shooting at Deer Run Apartments in Ocala