Two teens are recovering after a shooting at Deer Run Apartments in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police say two teens went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Around 9:13 p.m., residents reported shots fired at Deer Run Apartments on Northeast 4th Court.

One of the victims was born in 2003. The other was born in 2004.

This is a developing story and the investigation is ongoing.

